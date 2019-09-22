13-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car Saturday night.
Atlanta police said a car hit the child as she tried to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta just after 8:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to Grady Hospital for further medical treatment in critical condition. She was not alert or conscious, but was still breathing.
Channel 2 Action News learned the girl was in surgery Sunday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
We have emailed Atlanta police to find out who that driver is and whether that person will be cited but have not heard back.
We're working to learn about the girl's condition and will bring you any updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
