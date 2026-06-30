101 successful bald eagle nests found across Georgia, wildlife staff report smaller territory

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division says the 2026 survey of bald eagles nesting in the state covered a smaller physical area than the year before.

While the territory was smaller, wildlife officials said Tuesday that their nest results still pointed to a population going strong.

Survey leader Dr. Bob Sargent said the nest success for bald eagles in Georgia was above average in all areas checked.

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Sargent said that, when accounting for nests that were not checked across the state, there may even be as many as 200 bald eagle nests in Georgia.

“Of 113 occupied nest territories recorded, 101 were successful, fledging 170 eaglets (1.7 per nest) – an 89% success rate,” DNR reported.

The department said those figures topped the state’s long-term averages.

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How does Georgia check the nests?

Each year, wildlife staff conduct helicopter-based surveying to check on the nesting levels in Georgia.

The surveys are conducted twice a year by air.

Volunteers also go out on foot to check on about 15 to 20 nests, sharing their findings with DNR.

The state also encourages members of the public to report eagle nest sightings to DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, but note that sometimes Osprey nests can get confused with eagle nests.

Looking at the survey results

“This year’s results reflect a population that is having a strong year acquiring food resources and has clearly bounced back from the serious hit productivity took – especially on the coast – during the initial avian influenza outbreak in 2022," officials said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have evidence that the disease persists in Georgia and elsewhere across the U.S. But our survey shows that these magnificent birds are resilient.”

According to DNR, Georgia’s eagle population had a steep decline in the 1970s, when surveyors were unable to find any successful nests until 1981, with only a single nest.

State officials said things started to turn around at the turn of the century, when there were 55 successful nests.

Now the state estimates there are more than 200, statewide.

“Nest success rates ranged from 88% on the coast to 91% in central and northeast Georgia and 94% for the volunteer-monitored nests,” DNR said.

Where can you find eagles nesting in Georgia?

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said there are 113 occupied bald eagle nest territories in the areas surveyed.

Here’s where officials said they found them, and how many in each location:

Georgia coast: 75 occupied nests, 112 young fledged, 3 new nests

Northeast-central Georgia: 22 occupied nests, 20 successful, 31 young fledged, 4 new nests

Nests not monitored by flights: 16 occupied nests, 15 successful, 27 young fledged, 4 new nests

From volunteers to state wildlife staff, it’s a group effort that makes the survey work.

“Much credit for the successful execution of this long-time nest monitoring program is due to the guys who fly the helicopters,” Sargent said. “In recent years I have been fortunate to fly with Capt. Jaye Bridwell, Lt. Ryan Buller, Lt. Sam Miller and Dylan McCoy. DNR’s pilots are extraordinarily skilled and always eager to support these surveys. They take great pride in discovering new nests and often needle me in a good-natured way when they spot them before I do!”

You can report eagle nests online here or by calling 478-994-1438.

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