Minor hospitalized after shooting near MARTA station

ATLANTA — A minor has been injured after a shooting near a MARTA station on Thursday night.

Atlanta police say they responded to the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA Station at 10 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they say they found one male who had been shot.

He was alert, conscious and breathing, but there is no word on his current condition.

MARTA police say the victim was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M. Blank Hospital for treatment.

Police have not commented on possible motives or suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier on Thursday night, Atlanta officers responded to a quadruple shooting at an apartment complex.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group