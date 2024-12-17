1 dead, another injured after speeding away from shooting at East Point gas station

ATLANTA — Police have released more details about a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators said they were called out to a gas station in the 3100 block of Washington Road after getting several calls of shots being fired in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they found shell casings in the parking lot and were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in the shooting.

Several other people involved had sped away from the gas station. Shortly after, detectives learned two of the people involved in the shooting had been spotted in Atlanta.

Officers said they found one of them dead and another injured inside a car stopped along Memorial Drive. So far, police have not identified any of the people involved or any charges.

