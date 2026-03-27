‘I feel worthless:’ Woman says police officer told her ‘not to scream’ while assaulting her

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a police officer said he made her promise not to scream rape when he turned his bodycam back on.

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She spoke exclusively to Channel 2’s Tom Jones about the incident that has landed City of South Fulton police officer Micheal Cockran in jail.

The mother of two says what happened has left her unable to sleep and afraid.

“I feel worthless,” she said.

The 28-year-old cried throughout the interview and kept saying she felt worthless and that she is not OK.

“I’m not the type of person to wish bad on nobody. I just think that God needs to handle him. Cause I’m not handling. I don’t think I will ever be able to get over this,” she told Jones.

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She says the attack left her frightened and deep in prayer.

“I’m in the back seat, just like praying like God. I don’t know what to do.”

She says she drove to the gas station on Spence Road on March 21 after getting into an altercation with her mother. She says she stopped at the gas station after getting a flat tire. She says she was so frustrated by all that had just happened, she screamed to the top of her lungs.

Cockran arrived to investigate a suspicious person’s call. He arrested her on an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County.

The victim says Cockran drove her to a nearby under-construction subdivision. He asked her to perform a sex act, but she says she told him no. That’s when she says he got her out of the patrol car.

“And he did what he did. And then he put me back in the cop car, and he took me to jail,” she explains to Jones.

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She says Cockran then asked her to make him a promise.

“Before I cut the cameras on, you promise me you won’t scream rape,” she said.

She told an inmate what happened when she got to jail.

Cockran was later arrested.

The victim was highly offended when Jones told her that Cockran told police she had initiated the sex.

“How can I initiate anything. I’m going to jail. I’m thinking about my child and me,” she explained.

Cockran faces first-degree sexual assault and violation of oath.

He was scheduled to go before a judge, but waived his first court appearance.

The police department is in the process of firing him.

The woman says she doesn’t feel safe and wants police protection.

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