Family says man shot, killed in front porch of NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Police say a man is dead following a gun battle along a street.
The shootout started just before midnight on the front porch and spilled out into Simmons Street in northwest Atlanta, police said.
One officer nearby heard the gunfire in the area.
“Officers arrived right after the call came into 911, they found the victim inside the residence,” Atlanta police Lt. Leanne Browning said.
The victim, a man around 40 years old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach counted more than 30 evidence markers from the street up to the house, with bullet holes through the front porch screen.
Investigators said there appeared to be some type of shootout, but they’re still working to determine how many people were shooting.
“But there was multiple, multiple rounds that are in the street,” Browning said.
Investigators gathered casings and processed the scene outside, even towing the car in the driveway, then spent most of the night serving a search warrant and gathering evidence inside the house.
There was a large crowd gathered on the street, mostly family members of the victim. They did not want to say anything yet about what happened.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.
