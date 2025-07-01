18-year-old dead after shooting near southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

It happened after 9 p.m. at 3390 Fairburn Road SW. The address appears to be the 33Ninety apartments.

Atlanta police said when officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. APD said the man later died.

Authorities are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity was not released.

