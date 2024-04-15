1 critical as police investigate triple shooting in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting at a subdivision in Southwest Atlanta.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. along Briar Ridge Way SW.

Investigators said one person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition following the shooting and two others were alert, conscious and breathing.

