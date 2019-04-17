"This has shaken me": Woman injured after canopy flies off Ponce City Market

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a flying canopy on top of Ponce City Market injured more people than originally reported.
Atlanta firefighters confirmed a woman who was on the roof of the building was injured after storms moved through Sunday. Two other injuries were initially reported.
Tonight, we're hearing from a woman who was rushed to the hospital after, she says, a burst of wind sent the canopy toward her, leaving her with bruised legs.
"This has shaken me in a way that I haven't been shaken before in my life," Eboni Williams said.
