  • "This has shaken me": Woman injured after canopy flies off Ponce City Market

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a flying canopy on top of Ponce City Market injured more people than originally reported.

    Atlanta firefighters confirmed a woman who was on the roof of the building was injured after storms moved through Sunday. Two other injuries were initially reported.

    Tonight, we're hearing from a woman who was rushed to the hospital after, she says, a burst of wind sent the canopy toward her, leaving her with bruised legs.

    "This has shaken me in a way that I haven't been shaken before in my life," Eboni Williams said.

