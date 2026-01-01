Uber driver’s body left in road on New Year’s; 15-year-old charged with murder in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder after an Uber driver was killed in an apparent carjacking.

Lawrenceville police used Ring camera footage to help track down the suspect.

Police responded to the 600 block of Groveland Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Thursday and found a dead man lying in the road. He has been identified as a 58-year-old man who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said Ring footage showed a black SUV stop and drop the man on the road before driving away. They determined the vehicle belonged to the victim.

The vehicle was tracked to a home on Hardwood Circle in Lilburn around 1 p.m., and officers took the 15-year-old boy into custody.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of his family. The suspect’s identity was not released due to his age, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department.

