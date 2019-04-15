Canopy flies off Ponce City Market, hitting 2 people at MARTA stop, police say

Two people were injured after a canopy flew nine stories from the roof of Ponce City Market and hit them below.
The strong wind brought down the canopy as a second line of storms hit midtown Atlanta just before sunset Sunday.
Atlanta police said the large white awning with metal beams and electrical string lights, fell from the top of the shopping and dining destination.
A witness describes rushing in to help the two injured people, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
