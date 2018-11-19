'Move! I will shoot you!": Robber caught on camera holding up convenience store

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a robber they say shot a clerk in a gas station and threatened to kill him.
"He didn't even ask me anything first. He just shot me," the clerk told Channel 2's Michael Seiden on Sunday night.
It happened at a convenience store off I-20 and Columbia Drive.
Seiden obtained video of the robber, who is seen continuing to wave the gun at two workers while he demanded money.
In the video, while a second employee is hiding, the robber orders the clerk to hand over the cash and threatens to shoot.
The clerk told Seiden what happened next “He said, 'Move! I will shoot you!'"
The camera records the man as he exits the store. Witnesses said he took off in a tan van.
Detectives are now hoping someone will identify him before he strikes again.
Right now, @DeKalbCountyPD searching for a gunman accused of shooting a young man outside a convenience store off I-20 and Columbia Drive. Shooting victim, who is believed to be 18-25 years old, was rushed to a hospital. His condition is unknown, per police.— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 18, 2018
