Atlanta United receives support from Atlanta City Council

ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council on Monday will proclaim its support of Atlanta United in its quest to win the MLS Cup.
A proclamation of the City Council’s support will be issued at 1 p.m. at City Hall. The MLS Cup will be held Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United will host Portland.
The City Council also is asking city employees to wear their Atlanta United gear throughout the week as a show of support.
