Atlanta police officers involved in crash that causes traffic jam on I-285

ATLANTA — Atlanta police were involved in a pile-up-style crash that caused lane closures on I-285.

On Thursday afternoon, APD said its officers were involved in an accident at the I-285 Southbound Expressway NW and the I-20 Eastbound Expressway NW.

Two of the officers were involved and their patrol cars were damaged.

A photo shows a white vehicle on top of an APD car and another APD car that appeared to crash into the back of the APD car with the vehicle on top of it.

APD also sent a video of the aftermath of the crash.

APD confirmed that the incident was not the result of a chase and was purely an auto accident.

None of the involved parties have reported injuries.

Police have not said what led to the crash or how the APD car ended up underneath the white vehicle.

The portion of the expressway that was jammed is now clear of the accident and is back open.

