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Atlanta Opera to present Wagner classic during 2029 festival

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Opera to present Wagner classic during 2029 festival SOURCE: The Atlanta Opera
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Opera announced a new event coming to the metro Atlanta area, but it’ll still be a few years before it’s seen.

The opera said it would be putting on two complete cycles of Richard Wagner’s epic, Der Ring des Nibelungen, to be performed at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

But it won’t arrive until June 2029 as part of the Atlanta Opera Ring Festival 2029.

The festival in 2029 will feature productions directed by Tomer Zvulun and conducted by Iván López Reynoso, according to the organization.

"Two full cycles will be offered, providing audiences the rare opportunity to experience Wagner’s complete mythic saga — from the theft of the Rhine gold to the twilight of the gods — in a single week," the Atlanta Opera said in a statement.

Here’s the full schedule for the performances:

CYCLE ONE

  • Saturday, June 9, 2029   Das Rheingold
  • Sunday, June 10, 2029   Die Walküre
  • Tuesday, June 12, 2029   Siegfried
  • Thursday, June 14, 2029   Götterdämmerung  (Twilight of the Gods)

CYCLE TWO

  • Saturday, June 16, 2029   Das Rheingold
  • Sunday, June 17, 2029   Die Walküre
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2029   Siegfried
  • Thursday, June 21, 2029   Götterdämmerung  (Twilight of the Gods)

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