Atlanta Opera to present Wagner classic during 2029 festival

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Opera announced a new event coming to the metro Atlanta area, but it’ll still be a few years before it’s seen.

The opera said it would be putting on two complete cycles of Richard Wagner’s epic, Der Ring des Nibelungen, to be performed at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

But it won’t arrive until June 2029 as part of the Atlanta Opera Ring Festival 2029.

The festival in 2029 will feature productions directed by Tomer Zvulun and conducted by Iván López Reynoso, according to the organization.

"Two full cycles will be offered, providing audiences the rare opportunity to experience Wagner’s complete mythic saga — from the theft of the Rhine gold to the twilight of the gods — in a single week," the Atlanta Opera said in a statement.

Here’s the full schedule for the performances:

CYCLE ONE

Saturday, June 9, 2029 Das Rheingold

Sunday, June 10, 2029 Die Walküre

Tuesday, June 12, 2029 Siegfried

Thursday, June 14, 2029 Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods)

CYCLE TWO

Saturday, June 16, 2029 Das Rheingold

Sunday, June 17, 2029 Die Walküre

Tuesday, June 19, 2029 Siegfried

Thursday, June 21, 2029 Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods)

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