Atlanta nonprofit celebrates youth in entrepreneurial program with Youth Leadership Gala

ATLANTA — A nonprofit is celebrating young people in a unique entrepreneurial program.

The Noble Truth Project and Glaciers Italian Ice hosted a youth leadership gala in Downtown Atlanta.

The idea came after the controversy of kids selling water at intersections.

“It’s just keeping our young people, educated and employed. We created this as a model to be an alternative to the Atlanta water boys, right? Creating a youth entrepreneurship program, right? If they’re selling water, how can we structure that?” said Ian Moore with Glacier Italian Ice.

Organizers gave out awards to participants who now have jobs selling Italian ice in push-carts around Atlanta.

The event was also a way to build relationships with elected community leaders and to raise money to keep the program going.

