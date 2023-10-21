Atlanta man arrested for sneaking contraband, drugs into prison while jailed at Floyd County Prison

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate at the county prison earned new charges for sneaking contraband into the prison while serving time behind bars.

A pair of arrest warrants provided to Channel 2 Action News list the various contraband items seized from Anthony Jarrod McCord, detailing how he allegedly worked with three other inmates and a woman outside the prison to coordinate contraband drops and sell drugs.

Documents show warrants were filed in December 2022 and January 2023. Additional records state the initial actions by McCoy and his alleged co-conspirators occurred on Oct. 19, 2022.

Warrants allege that McCoy “conspired with three other offenders and one civilian” to receive, have, and distribute a variety of items and drugs.

As listed in the warrant, McCoy worked with offenders Isaac Ross, Terry Carton, and Jamieson Lawrence, as well as civilian Anne Lohse, to place a bag of contraband at the prison.

The warrant says it was caught on security video, which shows Lohse drive a white car up to the prison and place a bag into a garbage can in front of the Recycle Center.

The document continues, saying that Ross and Carton were seen on video directing Lohse to the location where the garbage bag was placed.

When detention officers retrieved the bag from the drop spot, warrants say they found 32 grams of methamphetamine and 257 grams of marijuana.

Deputies said Lawrence and McCoy arranged for the drop with Lohse by using the Floyd County Prison phone system.

According to the warrants, McCoy was searched in his bunk Wednesday, where staff found a smartphone, phone charger, marijuana and a lighter.

McCoy was charged with having items prohibited for possession by inmates without warden authorization.

On Wednesday, McCoy was charged with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, manufacturing, delivering, or distributing controlled substances, sale of methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of having items prohibited for possession by inmates.

The school-related charge was filed because the Floyd County Recycle Center is less than 1,000 feet from West Central Elementary School in Rome, Ga.

The documents did not state whether the other four individuals were charged concerning the contraband drop-off.

