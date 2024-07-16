Atlanta jerk chicken restaurant destroyed in fire begins to rebuild

ATLANTA — An Atlanta jerk chicken restaurant that burnt down months ago is starting to rebuild.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the fire at Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, a Jamaican restaurant off Northside Drive in April.

The restaurant has been shut down ever since, operating out of a food truck.

“We are excited to post that finally the Demo/Rebuild has begun. We didn’t realize how much red tape and permits are involved in making this happen. Thanks for your continued outpouring of support and prayers,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post this week.

Restaurant owner John Jay said the accidental fire started in their smoke shack shortly before noon on April 20. He said they were in the middle of grilling food for the day when the fire started and got out of hand.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“I was actually on the grill in the area when the fire took over,” John said. “And my first priority was to make sure everyone was safe.”

It is unclear when the restaurant plans to reopen.

