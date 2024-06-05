Atlanta Grammy-award winner The Dream faces accusations of rape, abuse in new LA lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Known for writing hit songs for Justin Beiber and Beyonce, the singer and songwriter was hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and more.

On Tuesday singer, Chanaaz Mangroe, known professionally as Channii Monroe filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against Terius Gesteelde-Diamant AKA The Dream.

Mangroe, now 33, claims that she met Gesteelde-Diamant in 2014 when she was 23, working in the US on an international visa from the Netherlands.

She said that associates of The Dream reached out via social media, and invited her to join Dream and his musical partner Tricky Stewart in Atlanta.

The lawsuit alleges Gesteelde-Diamant lured Mangroe into an “abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.”

While in Atlanta and LA, Mangroe says that The Dream told her he would write songs for her if she became part of his so-called “sanctuary.”

The lawsuit goes into extensive detail about her allegations.

Mangroe accuses Gesteelde-Diamant of locking her in a dark room and “violently having sex with her” before leaving her “alone, naked in the dark, for hours on end,” forcing her to drink excessive amounts of alcohol by “roughly” pulling her head back by her hair and pouring it down her throat, choking her until she almost lost consciousness, raping her in the back of a van and forcing her to engage in sex acts in a public movie theater.

According to the complaint, Mangroe said The Dream controlled all aspects of her life while in the US, including housing, transportation and food expenses.

The lawsuit claims Gesteelde-Diaman’s behavior was facilitated by his record label, Contra Paris LLC, as well as by Epic Records—the label Dream convinced Mangroe, although he never intended to truly support her career trajectory, but instead wanted corporate funding to assist in his trafficking venture.

Mangroe is seeking compensatory damages connected to lost income from her experiences, a monetary judgment for her emotional distress, punitive and exemplary damages and legal-related fees.

“Choosing to speak out about the trauma I survived has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” said Mangroe in a statement. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse,” Mangroe said in a statement to the New York Times.

In a statement to the New York Times, The-Dream denied the accusations.

