Atlanta Braves sign legend’s son to minor league deal

ATLANTA — As they get closer to the season, the Atlanta Braves organization has made some noteworthy transactions lately.

They signed ace pitcher Chris Sale to a contract extension to keep him in Atlanta through 2027. But there’s another deal within the past week that has gotten fans’ attention.

The Braves signed Peyton Glavine, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, to a minor-league deal, according to the team’s website.

Like his dad, Peyton Glavine is also a lefty pitcher. He played college ball at Auburn University and spent his minor-league career within the Washington Nationals organization. Glavine has posted a 3.42 ERA in his professional career so far.

The Braves have assigned Glavine to start the season with the Columbus Clingstones, the organization’s Double-A affiliate.

