Atlanta Botanical Garden to compete in ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ TONIGHT on Channel 2

ATLANTA — One of the Atlanta’s biggest and brightest holiday lights displays will go head-to-head with other displays from around the country

The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s “Garden Nights, Holiday Lights” is competing on the “The Great Christmas Light Fight” airing at 9 p.m. Tuesday night on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“Garden Nights, Holiday Lights” will face off against the New Mexico BioPark Society’s River of Lights, NYC Winter Lantern Festival and Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights to determine who has the best display in the country.

This is the 13th year for “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. For years, it has been the favorite holiday tradition for Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns.

Burns showed you a sneak peek before the display opened to the public.

“They put up more than a million Christmas lights, a string of lights that would stretch from the city of Atlanta to Lake Lanier,” Burns said.

Mary Pat Matheson, the Atlanta Botanical Garden president and CEO, spoke with Burns about what the crowds can expect.

“The light show is the same every single night. It’s more crowded on the weekends, so come weekdays as well,” Matheson said. “But we always have smores, open bars, hot chocolate. During the day, we have St. Nick and some carolers. And we always have the trains running, which we know little kids love.”

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ shines nightly through Jan. 14. Tickets start at $44.95 for children and $47.95 for adults.

