Atlanta Airport shuttle manager stabbed in face protecting coworker

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shuttle manager who was stabbed while trying to protect a coworker at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is suing the City of Atlanta.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court, claims Kwan Lawrence suffered life-changing injuries during the Sept. 11, 2024, attack.

He said he was stabbed in his face when he got between the suspect and his coworker, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

It argues the city was negligent because it allegedly allowed the suspect to return to airport property despite knowing he had previously been banned.

The City of Atlanta declined to comment, telling Channel 2 Action News it does not comment on pending litigation. Lawrence also declined Channel 2’s request for an interview.

According to the complaint, Lawrence was working as a manager for Airport Shuttle Group shortly before 4 a.m. when a female shuttle driver radioed for help after a man allegedly rode the airport shuttle for multiple loops, refused to get off and harassed passengers while making sexual comments toward her.

The lawsuit says Lawrence met the shuttle at the terminal and positioned himself between the driver and the man to prevent him from re-entering the vehicle. The complaint alleges the man then pulled a knife, slashed Lawrence across the face and ran away.

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