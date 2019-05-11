Athens teacher arrested for possible relationship with student

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has arrested a teacher for on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Quinnesha Sha’Tara Turner, 24, was taken into custody following an investigation that began Friday, said Geoffrey Gilland, spokesman for Athens-Clarke County police.
Hilsman Middle School’s website has Turner listed as a seventh grade special education science teacher. Police did not release the age of the student with whom she’s accused of having a sexual relationship with.
In a written statement, the Clarke County School District said the alleged activity with the student took place off campus and that Turner was placed on administrative leave after school officials were notified of the police investigation.
Turner is in police custody but she has not yet been booked into the Clarke County jail, Gilland said.
