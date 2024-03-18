Local

Athens man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by his own son, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS CLARKE COUNTY POLICE

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man is in critical condition after police said his own son stabbed him multiple times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Cardinal Creek Lane on March 18. Officers responding to the scene found the victim with multiple stabbed wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators determined that the man’s son had stabbed his father multiple times and then left in a vehicle.

Authorities in Jackson County found the vehicle and the suspect, 20-year-old Caleb Allen, and took him back to Clarke County. He’s been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, obstructing a 911 call and theft by taking.

It’s unclear what Allen’s motive was.

2 men open fire on man near metro Atlanta motel before driving away, motel employee says

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read