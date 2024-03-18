Athens man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by his own son, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man is in critical condition after police said his own son stabbed him multiple times.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Cardinal Creek Lane on March 18. Officers responding to the scene found the victim with multiple stabbed wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators determined that the man’s son had stabbed his father multiple times and then left in a vehicle.
Authorities in Jackson County found the vehicle and the suspect, 20-year-old Caleb Allen, and took him back to Clarke County. He’s been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, obstructing a 911 call and theft by taking.
It’s unclear what Allen’s motive was.
