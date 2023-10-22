Athens-Clarke County shelter not accepting dogs for the rest of the month after virus outbreak

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Shelter said it is not letting anyone adopt a dog for the rest of the month after a virus outbreak.

They say another dog tested positive for Parvovirus, so they have to shut down adoptions and most intakes.

Parovirus is a highly contagious disease that primarily affects dogs.

It is unclear how many dogs were impacted.

Younger dogs are at the highest risk for Parovirus. The shelter said that cats can still be adopted.

They hope to reopen on November 3.

