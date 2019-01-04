  • 4 hurt, family jumps to safety during College Park apartment fire

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex in College Park.

    It happened in the 4000 block of Lakemont Drive Friday morning.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Channel 2’s Darryn Moore saw flames shooting from the building just before 4 a.m. 

    Authorities said at least four people were hurt in the fire.

