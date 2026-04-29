Army veteran shot, killed outside bar; family seeks help in finding killer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A grieving family is asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of an Army veteran.

Someone shot and killed Marcus Williams on Valentine’s Day outside a DeKalb County business he visited often.

The owner of the establishment where it happened says he witnessed the shooting, LIVE on Channel 2 Acton News at 5:00 p.m.

Williams’ sister says this has shattered her life.

She says he loved serving his country, doing two tours in Afghanistan an one in Iraq.

“He wasn’t just my baby brother, he was my baby. He was my baby,” Chendra Atkins said.

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