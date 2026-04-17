Apalachee school shooting: Colin Gray’s sentencing date set

Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect who was found guilty on his own charges, will learn his fate this summer.

A Barrow County judge has set Gray’s sentencing hearing for July 28 and July 29.

Gray is the father of Colt Gray, the student accused of killing four and hurting nine others at the Georgia high school on Sept. 4, 2024.

The jury took only an hour and 48 minutes to deliberate before they found Colin Gray guilty on 27 charges, including murder, in March.

The same judge also set a status hearing for Colt Gray’s case for May.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group