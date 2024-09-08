AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in Week 3 poll

ATLANTA — As we enter the third week of college football, there will be some changes in the top 25 rankings.
The AP poll media panel is made up of 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Ole Miss
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Missouri
8. Miami (Fla.)
9. Penn State
10. USC
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. LSU
16. Michigan
17. Oklahoma
18. Arizona
19. Notre Dame
20. Iowa State
21. Louisville
22. Clemson
23. Illinois
24. Syracuse
25. Texas A&M
