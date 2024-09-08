AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in Week 3 poll

ATLANTA — As we enter the third week of college football, there will be some changes in the top 25 rankings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AP poll media panel is made up of 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Ole Miss

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Missouri

8. Miami (Fla.)

9. Penn State

10. USC

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. LSU

16. Michigan

17. Oklahoma

18. Arizona

19. Notre Dame

20. Iowa State

21. Louisville

22. Clemson

23. Illinois

24. Syracuse

25. Texas A&M

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

SEC GameDay on 2 premieres August 31st





©2024 Cox Media Group