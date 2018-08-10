0 Another round of showers, thunderstorms on tap today for Atlanta

ATLANTA - Get ready for another weather repeat Friday as showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the storms could pop up anytime this morning through the afternoon.

“There's load of moisture to work with, we've got this upper air disturbance coming nearby, that's going to fire off those showers and storms," Minton said.

A strong disturbance nearby will produce heavy rain, damaging wind, Minton said. There could also be a chance for lightning.

"If you can hear it, it can strike you," Minton said.

The chance for rain decreases into the weekend.

Thursday storms brings down trees

Storms brought down trees and lightning caused fires in parts of metro Atlanta Thursday night.

More than 2,300 customers were left without power, according to Georgia Power.

One family told Channel 2's Carl Willis, they arrived to their home in flames after lightning struck.

"I was on the phone with my wife when she discovered it. She heard a boom so she called me. She thought the cable was out but then she saw the smoke and she ran out and got the kids and animals," said the homeowner, Earnest Foy.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes.

