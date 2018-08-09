Showers, storms to fire up this afternoon

ATLANTA - It could be a messy afternoon commute as showers and storms will fire up after lunchtime.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said another storm complex will produce scattered strong, even some severe storms.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
We'll show you the hour-by-hour forecast on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
The storms could produce heavy, rain, lightning and small hail.
The storms are expected to move in after noon and stick around through the evening.
Wet weather to blame for tree crash onto house
Rain early Thursday morning caused a large tree and limbs to land on a house in northwest Atlanta.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach talked to the homeowner, who said she had to do a “shimmy” to get free.
“I could barely get out. Barely get out. Had to shimmy out then and about to shimmy back in. As you can see, looks like I’m in the jungle,” said homeowner Precious Vaughn.
The storm, mixed with all the recent wet weather saturating the ground, likely toppled the large pecan tree that used to stand in the neighbor’s yard.
The tree also knocked down power lines on Emily Lane.
Georgia Power quickly had crews on scene to restore service.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}