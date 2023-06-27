Another manufacturing facility related to electric vehicles coming to Georgia

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — More manufacturing jobs are headed to Georgia.

Today lawmakers joined Anovion for a ground-breaking ceremony at the site of its new manufacturing facility in Bainbridge.

The new 1.5 million-square-foot plant will create 400 jobs and over $800 million in investment in Decatur County.

The creation of the facility is being helped by the $117 million bipartisan infrastructure law.

Anovion Technologies, a supplier of premium synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, will manufacture key components needed for electric vehicle battery production at the plant.

The plant is one of several new manufacturing facilities connected to electric vehicle production coming to Georgia.

Rivian plans to build a $5 billion electric vehicle plant in Walton and Morgan Counties.

The company received $1.5 billion in incentives from the state.

Rivian is expected to hire more than 7,000 workers.

And Kia’s parent company, Hyundai, is also building a massive new electric vehicle plant in Bryan County.

That facility is being constructed on a 2,284-acre site and will employ more than 8,000 employees between an electric vehicle assembly plant and an adjacent EV battery factory.

