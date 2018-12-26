0 Anonymous donor helps pay for 400 kids' meals during holiday break

A local school district is keeping children fed even while they are on winter break.

For some students in metro Atlanta, breaks from school mean they don't get the nutrition they need for grow and learn.

But they are trying to change that in DeKalb County.

Sophia Atterberry and her son, Richard, were some of the first in line to get the free, delicious lunch at Stone Mountain Elementary while the school is still on winter break.

"It's good, you see my plate is all gone,” said Richard Atterberry.

District leaders say an anonymous donor is paying for the free lunch for all DeKalb County students and their families. The service is provided at Stone Mountain and Woodward Elementary in Brookhaven.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Stone Mountain's principal said this program not only fills an important need for some families, it also provides a sense of community.

"The donor wanted to do something that was different and unique for school nutrition, and we're actually the first school district in the state of Georgia to offer this opportunity,” said DeKalb County Executive Director/Nutrition Dr. Connie Walker.

With the help of that donor and the school nutrition service's holiday giving program, officials hope to reach 400 students from Dec. 26 through Jan 3.

This is all thanks to the generosity of a stranger with a giving heart willing to help those less fortunate this holiday season.

