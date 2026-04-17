Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson, who finished career with Braves and Dodgers, dies

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson has died. He was 53.

The Angels and Major League Baseball announced Anderson’s passing on Friday. The team did not announced a cause of death.

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“Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family,” the Angels posted in a statement.

Anderson played for 17 seasons, mainly with the Angels, before he finished his career with the Atlanta Braves in 2009 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. The Los Angeles native was a 3-time All-Star and won the 2003 Home Run Derby and All-Star Game MVP.

Anderson hit the go-ahead, game-winning double in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series.

The Angels announced they will wear a special patch to honor the Angels Hall of Fame leftfielder. Anderson is survived by his wife, Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey and son, Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson the III, according to the team announcement.

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Garret Anderson #18 of the Atlanta Braves bats against the New York Mets on August 19, 2009 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

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