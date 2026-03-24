‘American Idol’: Here’s how to vote Georgia’s Philmon Lee into the next round

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The judges have whittled down thousands of artists to the Top 20, but now it’s time for America to decide the next American Idol.

During Monday night’s episode on Channel 2, LaGrange native Philmon Lee kicked off the night with “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.

But we’ll have to wait until next week to find out if it was enough to push him through to the Top 14.

If Lee’s your favorite, you can cast up to 50 votes for him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

You can vote online here or text 11 to 21523.

For the first time in “American Idol” history, you can also vote on social media. You can submit 10 votes each on the show’s official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. To make sure all your votes are counted, be sure to submit 10 separate comments.

Voting remains open until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lee sat down with Channel 2’s Karyn Greer and told her that he’s started to get recognized everywhere he goes in his hometown and hopes that support translates to votes on “American Idol.”

“All the contestants are super talented. So, I mean, if you’re not feeling me, then there’s definitely other people you can vote for. But I’m your only Georgia resident that’s still in the competition, so hopefully your votes will go towards me,” he said.

©2026 Cox Media Group