American Idol: 2 metro Atlanta singers advance to top 24

LOS ANGELES — Two singers from metro Atlanta have advanced to this year’s “American Idol” top 24.

Slater Nalley, a senior at Lovett School, sang Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything” during his duet challenge on Monday night to advance.

Baylee Littrell, who is from Alpharetta, sang “Shallow” from the 2018 movie “A Star is Born.” New judge Carrie Underwood told Littrell that it was not a unanimous decision to put him in the top 24, but encouraged him to step it up for the next round.

Y’ALL!!!! The #BayleeTrain keeps on chuggin’ 🚂 🚂 🚂 I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24 of @AmericanIdol! I have met so many amazing people on this journey and I’m so excited to keep it going!!#Idol #BayleeLittrell #AmericanIdol #Top24 pic.twitter.com/DaCYwRnl1z — Baylee Littrell (@littrell_baylee) April 8, 2025

The top 24 will now travel to Hawaii for the next round.

All new episodes air every Sunday night and Monday night starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

