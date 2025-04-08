American Idol: 2 metro Atlanta singers advance to top 24

LOS ANGELES — Two singers from metro Atlanta have advanced to this year’s “American Idol” top 24.
Slater Nalley, a senior at Lovett School, sang Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything” during his duet challenge on Monday night to advance.
Incredible teamwork 👏👏 from @slater_nalley + Nina Daig! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/BLxnEmkKaC— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 8, 2025
Baylee Littrell, who is from Alpharetta, sang “Shallow” from the 2018 movie “A Star is Born.” New judge Carrie Underwood told Littrell that it was not a unanimous decision to put him in the top 24, but encouraged him to step it up for the next round.
Y’ALL!!!! The #BayleeTrain keeps on chuggin’ 🚂 🚂 🚂 I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24 of @AmericanIdol! I have met so many amazing people on this journey and I’m so excited to keep it going!!#Idol #BayleeLittrell #AmericanIdol #Top24 pic.twitter.com/DaCYwRnl1z— Baylee Littrell (@littrell_baylee) April 8, 2025
The top 24 will now travel to Hawaii for the next round.
All new episodes air every Sunday night and Monday night starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.
