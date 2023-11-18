AMBER Alert issued for ‘child abduction emergency’ in southwest Georgia

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a child who was abducted out of Moultrie.
Colquitt County sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert Friday at 11:04 p.m.
As of 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officials confirmed that the alert is still active.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the alert, the vehicle involved in the “child abduction emergency” is a 2003 Ford F-250 with Florida license #KTUJ32.
Authorities did not provide additional information regarding where in Moultrie the child was taken and any possible suspects.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Brother-in-law of Stacey Abrams, federal judge’s husband charged with human trafficking
- Georgia high school football coach removed after 20 players baptized after practice
- This well-known Georgia river corridor may become a national park, NPS says
The child’s identity has not been released.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to the GBI for more information but has not received a response.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group