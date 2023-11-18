AMBER Alert issued for ‘child abduction emergency’ in southwest Georgia

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a child who was abducted out of Moultrie.

Colquitt County sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert Friday at 11:04 p.m.

As of 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officials confirmed that the alert is still active.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the alert, the vehicle involved in the “child abduction emergency” is a 2003 Ford F-250 with Florida license #KTUJ32.

Authorities did not provide additional information regarding where in Moultrie the child was taken and any possible suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child’s identity has not been released.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the GBI for more information but has not received a response.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

More than 1.6 million Georgians expected to travel over Thanksgiving weekend, AAA says AAA expects more than 1.6 million Georgia residents to travel at least 50 miles over the holiday week.

©2023 Cox Media Group