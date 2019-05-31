  • Amazon will make on-the-spot offers at job fair

    MACON, Ga. - Amazon is looking to fill about 500 part-time and full-time positions during a job fair in Georgia.

    The company announced Friday that on-the-spot job offers will be made during the hiring event for Amazon's fulfillment center in south Bibb County.

    The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Conference Center.

    The new hires will pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food and household goods.

    Minimum wage at Amazon is $15 an hour.

    Full-time employees also receive benefits including health, vision and dental insurance, a 50% matched retirement plan as well as up to 20 weeks for maternity and family leave.

