  • Allergy season getting longer across north Georgia, doctor says

    By: Brian Monahan

    Updated:

    Bad news, allergy sufferers – doctors say the season is getting longer across north Georgia.

    With tree pollen peaking now, and grass and weed pollen still to come, the number of months allergy sufferers are sniffling and sneezing is increasing across metro Atlanta.

    Dr. Stanley Fineman, an allergist at Atlanta Asthma and Allergy, says allergy season is now in full swing.

    Pollen counts are now regularly in the high to extremely high range.

    Just last week, north Georgia had the highest count in nearly three years at about 4,500.

