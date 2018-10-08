Lanes open after accident on I-20 eastbound in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - An accident caused a headache for drivers Sunday night on I-20 eastbound.
All lanes of I-20 eastbound were blocked at Boulevard in downtown Atlanta.
Drivers were being urged to use Memorial Drive or Glenwood Avenue eastbound as alternates.
The accident was eventually cleared up. We'll have updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
RED ALERT-Atlanta: Rollover injury crash on I-20/eb at Boulevard (Ex. 59) leaves only left lane open. Use Memorial Dr. or Glenwood Ave./eb for alternates. pic.twitter.com/zPo36ULEgj— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 8, 2018
