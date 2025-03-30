Ala. brothers wanted for capital murder found hiding in central GA

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers connected to an Alabama murder were found hiding out less than 10 miles away in Georgia.

On January 25, Phenix City police in Alabama were called to a shooting along Highway 165. Phenix City said they found Hernandis Harmon with multiple gunshot wounds. Harmon later died.

Following the investigation, Phenix City police issued capital murder and hindering prosecution warrants for brothers Rufus Alson and Douglas Armour.

Phenix City officials reached out to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to locate the pair.

Muscogee County, Ga. is about 14 minutes or 6.7 miles from Phenix City, Ala.

On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted two search warrants in East Columbus and South Columbus. Investigators found and arrested Alston and Armour.

Officials said Alston had marijuana, along with a Glock, modified to operate in an automatic capacity. Armour was found to have an AK-47 rifle, police said.

Alston was charged with the following:

Capital murder

Hindering prosecution

Unlawful possession of firearms or weapons

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Armour was charged with the following:

Capital murder

Hindering prosecution

Hit and run

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The pair was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

