Airman returns home to Georgia thanks to nonprofit that rewards service

After about a year away from family serving his country, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carlos Molina Vasquez walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday night just in time to see his sister graduate from the police academy.

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Molina said it is important to him to show up for this moment because his sister watched him graduate from basic training.

The emotional reunion was made possible by Miles for Military, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help enlisted service members get home for the moments that matter.

Stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, Molina has served in the Air Force for nearly three years.

Like many enlisted service members, the cost of airfare can make trips home financially out of reach. His family lives in Cartersville, making visits infrequent.

Molina said that with flight prices up, Miles for Military gave him a way home.

Before boarding his flight to Atlanta, Molina volunteered with Horizons for Homeless Children in Massachusetts, made up mostly of asylum seekers and refugees, he said.

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“Really, it was a welcome to this country to them,” he said. “During this time, I was able to orchestrate playtime for the kids of those migrants and therefore giving them time back for them to either look for work, train on some skills or even just rest.”

The organization says it has already helped nearly 1,000 active-duty service members from every branch of the military return home for family visits, and hopes to provide 5,000 flights by the end of 2026.

The nonprofit relies on donations to fund future flights and hopes to expand its reach as demand continues to grow among young active-duty service members across the country.

To donate, you can visit www.milesformilitary.org

“I was a migrant myself from El Salvador and being able to get back to this country has offered me an opportunity to grow and prove that I belong here,” Molina said. “Not just simply taking from this country...but also give back to them just like given to me through the military.”

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