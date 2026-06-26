South Fulton County

Truck fire shuts down I-85 ramp onto I-285 in South Fulton

By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com
Truck fire shuts down I-85 ramp onto I-285 in South Fulton (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A truck fire producing a massive amount of smoke has a portion of Interstate 85 blocked.

The I-85 northbound exit ramp onto I-285 northbound is currently blocked.

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Triple Team Traffic suggests taking I-85 around the delays.

There is no word on what led up to the fire or when the ramp will reopen.

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