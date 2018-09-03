After three attempted child abductions, parents are on alert

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A scary situation is unfolding in Spalding County for parents as children head back to school tomorrow. Deputies are investigating three attempted child abductions.
Deputies issued a sketch of a woman on Friday. They said she could be behind several child abduction attempts. She is described as tall and blonde, with blue eyes.
Channel 2's Rikkie Klaus spoke with parents who are now keeping a closer eye on their children as deputies look for the woman.
Learn how parents are trying to keep their kids safe, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'I was just telling the truth:' Atlanta pastor defends Aretha Franklin eulogy
- Police searching for person who donated bag with almost 5 pounds of marijuana to thrift shop
- Labor Day Weekend: Here are deals, sales you should know about
Parents said they are terrified of what the woman might try to do next.
The first attempted abduction happened several weeks ago. Deputies said she posed as a DFACS worker in the Runaway Lakes neighborhood. The second, last Tuesday, when investigators say pulled up to Orchard Hill Park in a minivan, wearing jeans and a R-shirt.
Deputies said she tried to abduct a child from the playground. A witness said she confronted the woman, who tried to hit her then ran and took off in her van.
Deputies aren’t ruling out a possible connection to a third incident last week involving 11 and 12-year-old children playing in a yard on Baptist Camp Road.
Investigators said a heavyset man pulled up in a white box-style van and called out for the kids to come to him
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}