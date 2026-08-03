Adult and two children escape house fire in Flowery Branch

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Monday afternoon, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Spring Cove Drive in Flowery Branch.

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An adult and two children were inside the home when flames burst out, the agency said.

When fire rescue arrived, they found heavy smoke and roaring flames in the back of the home.

Crews fought the fire and were able to quickly contain it.

The people inside the home got out before fire rescue arrived.

The American Red Cross was notified about the situation, including the adult and two children affected.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The fire remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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