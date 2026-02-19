9 of country’s worst traffic bottlenecks are in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The American Transportation Research Institute released its annual list of the most congested bottlenecks in the country.

Once again, nine metro Atlanta locations made the top 100 list. Four of them are now in the top 10: Interstate 285 at Interstate 85 North, Interstate 75 at I-285 North, Interstate 20 at I-285 west and I-75 in McDonough.

The McDonough stretch of I-75 made the biggest jump among the metro Atlanta spots on the list from No. 10 to No. 6. Meanwhile, I-20 at I-75/I-85 in Atlanta saw slight improvement. It moved down 12 spots to No. 50 on the list.

The worst bottleneck wasn’t in Atlanta: Chicago holds the No. 1 spot for I-294 at I-290/I-88 merge. It dethrones George Washington Bridge, which held the top spot for seven straight years.

Here’s how Georgia’s roads stacked up in the list of 100 worst bottlenecks in the country. You can click on each location for their data.

