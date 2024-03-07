9 south Georgia gas stations busted for violating state gambling laws

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A group of gas stations have been busted for violating Georgia’s gambling laws, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, GBI’s gambling unit and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office served warrants at nine different gas stations across Columbus.

Officials said the businesses were using Coin Operated Amusement Machines where customers received cash payouts for winning credit, which is against Georgia law. In Georgia, these machines may only be redeemed for non-cash prizes like lottery tickets and store merchandise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Search warrants were executed at the following gas stations:

Hop In, 7890 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA

Hop In, 4499 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA

Hop In, 1400 Double Churches Rd, Columbus, GA

Lotto Mart, 400 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA

Citgo Quik Mart, 314 5th Street, Columbus, GA

Hop In, 3875 St. Mary’s Road, Columbus, GA

Hop In, 5757 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, GA

Hop In, 3021 Macon Road, Columbus, GA

Hop In, 871 U.S. Hwy 27, Cataula, GA

Multiple arrests are pending from this bust, according to officials.

The identities of the individuals arrested have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb senior citizen says dealership refused to help her after learning they sold her a stolen car For months now, she’s been calling police departments, calling the dealer and calling the tag office to try to sort this out.

©2023 Cox Media Group