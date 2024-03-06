First responders called to Cobb home 50 times in 6 months, including for a homicide

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a man for failing to fix problems on his property after dozens of incidents officers responded to.

Over the past six months, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell emergency officials have responded to over 50 calls at the home.

Police filed nearly 20 reports between 2023 and 2024, for incidents involving drugs, overdoses, aggravated battery and a homicide.

“We can’t have the door open anymore. The kids can’t play in the front yard. It’s terrible,” said neighbor Alejandro Amieva.

Amieva says he can’t even enjoy being outside with his little brother and sister because of what they are living near.

“My mother actually once was walking down the street and she found bullet casings right outside that house on the concrete,” Amieva described.

Investigators say they warned Brian Veltop numerous times about fixing the problems on his property, before they arrested and charged him.

“We’re only in March and just this year, the roads been shut down maybe three times for drug raids or warrants or whatever,” said Amieva.

Neighbors say they’ve noticed problems at the property within the past two years.

Cobb County Code Enforcement says it’s visited the property several times about problems.

