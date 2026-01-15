9 charged in Milledgeville drug bust from multiple investigations

A joint drug task force operation in middle Georgia led to the arrests of nine suspects.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the agency’s Middle Georgia Gang Task Force worked with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force to conduct a multi-defendant arrest in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

The operation happened on Tuesday, the GBI said. Investigations that led to the arrests began as early as 2023.

The GBI said the following individuals were arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail:

Toriano Gibson, age 44 of Milledgeville, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Distribution of Methamphetamine

Donzo Mosley, age 43 of Milledgeville, charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine and Distribution of Oxycodone

John Mosley, age 64 of Milledgeville, charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine

Eric Roberson, age 43, of Eatonton, charged with Distribution of Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Joshua Sergent, age 20, of Milledgeville, charged with Possession of Marijuana

James Simmons, age 58 of Milledgeville, charged with Distribution of Fentanyl and Distribution of Oxycodone

Gerald Ward, age 45 of Milledgeville, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Thalisha Williams, age 34 of Milledgeville, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine

Jervoski Womble, age 27, of Milledgeville, charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

