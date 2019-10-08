8-year-old girl says man put gun to her head, choked her on school playground

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a man who they say put a gun to an 8-year-old's head during recess on her school playground.
Bailey, a third grader at Deerwood Academy, told Channel 2's Tom Jones the would-be kidnapper grabbed her Monday afternoon with her classmates present.
"I was on the slide," she said, when describing what she was doing the moment she was approached.
Bailey said the stranger began choking her seconds before a gun fell out of his pocket.
"And then he picked it up and pointed it to my face and it touched my nose," she said.
Bailey said the man tried to get her to go with him. Fortunately, a teacher blew the whistle signaling recess was over. That scared her attacker away.
